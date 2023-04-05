When the (5-0) play the (1-4) at Nationals Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:05 PM ET, Shane McClanahan will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 6).

The favored Rays have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +195. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rays were favored 106 times and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Rays won three of their four games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays hit 68 home runs away from home last season (0.8 per game).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .368 on the road.

The Nationals were underdogs in 141 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those contests.

Last season, the Nationals came away with a win 14 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

Washington averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (76 total at home).

The Nationals had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

