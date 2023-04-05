After going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Rays.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)

  • Thomas had 120 hits and a .301 OBP while slugging .404.
  • In 58.2% of his games last year (85 of 146), Thomas got a base hit, and in 30 of those games (20.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • Including the 146 games he played in last season, he homered in 15 of them (10.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Thomas drove in a run in 25.3% of his 146 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.5% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 50 of 146 games last year (34.2%), including 10 multi-run games (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 72
.181 AVG .293
.252 OBP .344
.315 SLG .481
17 XBH 28
7 HR 10
14 RBI 38
63/22 K/BB 69/19
1 SB 7
Home Away
71 GP 75
33 (46.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%)
8 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.3%)
21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (38.7%)
7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.7%)
11 (15.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (34.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • McClanahan (1-0) pitches for the Rays to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.