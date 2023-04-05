On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Ruiz reached base via a hit in 67 of 112 games last season (59.8%), including multiple hits in 24.1% of those games (27 of them).

He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 112 opportunities, 5.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his trips to home plate.

Ruiz picked up an RBI in 27 of 112 games last season (24.1%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He crossed home plate in 30 of his 112 games a year ago (26.8%), with more than one run scored three times (2.7%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 54 .263 AVG .240 .303 OBP .321 .348 SLG .372 11 XBH 18 3 HR 4 13 RBI 23 24/9 K/BB 26/21 3 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 55 36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

