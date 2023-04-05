Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Rays.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)
- Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Candelario got a hit in 64 of 124 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He homered in 9.7% of his games in 2022 (12 of 124), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario picked up an RBI in 32 out of 124 games last season (25.8%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of them (9.7%).
- He scored in 37 of 124 games last season (29.8%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (11 times).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.196
|AVG
|.236
|.264
|OBP
|.282
|.314
|SLG
|.404
|14
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|27
|44/18
|K/BB
|65/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|30 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (53.1%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (23.4%)
|20 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (26.6%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (14.1%)
|16 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- McClanahan (1-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and 34th in K/9 (9).
