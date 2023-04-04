The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) square off against the Washington Wizards (34-44) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and Deni Avdija of the Wizards are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Antetokounmpo, Avdija and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards lost their most recent game to the Knicks, 118-109, on Sunday. Corey Kispert was their top scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Corey Kispert 29 3 0 0 0 4 Johnny Davis 16 6 3 0 0 2 Taj Gibson 14 2 1 0 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Wizards Players to Watch

Avdija is putting up 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 43.7% of his shots from the field.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 72.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards receive 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Kispert.

The Wizards receive 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Delon Wright.

Jordan Goodwin gets the Wizards 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 17.4 5.3 2.5 0.9 1.2 1.4 Deni Avdija 12.5 7.5 4.7 0.9 0.1 1.3 Corey Kispert 17.5 3.2 1.2 0.1 0.1 3.6 Delon Wright 8.3 4.4 3.5 0.9 0.4 0.8 Daniel Gafford 7.6 5.2 1.4 0.6 1.5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.