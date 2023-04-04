How to Watch the Wizards vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) take the court against the Washington Wizards (34-44) on April 4, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Bucks vs. Wizards with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 45.3% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Washington has a 28-27 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.
- The Wizards' 113 points per game are equal to what the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113 points, Washington is 24-13.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards average 114 points per game at home, two more than away (112). On defense they give up 114.1 per game, 0.5 more than away (113.6).
- Washington gives up 114.1 points per game at home, and 113.6 on the road.
- The Wizards pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (24.9).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Illness
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Ankle
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Knee
|Kyle Kuzma
|Out
|Ankle
|Deni Avdija
|Out
|Elbow
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.