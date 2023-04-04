The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (34-44) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI. The point total for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -13.5 231.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 31 games this season that ended with a combined score over 231.5 points.

The average total for Washington's games this season is 226.8 points, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Washington's ATS record is 37-40-0 this year.

The Wizards have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (33.3%) in those contests.

Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 33 42.3% 117 230 113 226.9 227.4 Wizards 31 39.7% 113 230 113.9 226.9 225.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Wizards have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .447 (17-21-0). Away, it is .500 (20-19-0).

The Wizards put up an average of 113 points per game, the same as the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113 points, Washington is 25-12 against the spread and 24-13 overall.

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 43-35 2-2 40-38 Wizards 37-40 0-0 41-37

Wizards vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Wizards 117 Points Scored (PG) 113 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 33-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-12 41-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-13 113 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 27-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-18 35-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-18

