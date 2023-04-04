On Tuesday, April 4, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (4-0) visit Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (1-3) in an early-season game at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +145. The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Josh Fleming - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Chad Kuhl - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays won 63, or 59.4%, of the 106 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Rays won 26 of their 36 games, or 72.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays averaged 0.8 homers per game when playing on the road last season (68 total in road outings).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .368 on the road.

The Nationals were chosen as underdogs in 141 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those games.

Last year, the Nationals won 30 of 86 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

