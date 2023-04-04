How to Watch the Nationals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Nationals Park. Josh Fleming will start for Tampa Bay, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals ranked 28th in Major League Baseball with just 136 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 408 extra-base hits, the Nationals ranked 24th in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage last season.
- Washington's .248 batting average ranked 11th in the majors last season.
- Washington scored 603 runs (just 3.7 per game) last season, which ranked 26th in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.310).
- Washington had a 7.8 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 23rd in the majors.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors last season.
- Washington had a combined WHIP of 1.437 as a pitching staff, which was third-worst in baseball last season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chad Kuhl gets the nod for the Nationals and will make his first start of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he pitched 3 1/3 innings as the starter.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Braves
|L 7-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Max Fried
|4/1/2023
|Braves
|L 7-1
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Spencer Strider
|4/2/2023
|Braves
|W 4-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|4/3/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Josh Fleming
|4/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Shane McClanahan
|4/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|4/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Ureña
|4/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|4/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Chad Kuhl
|Ryan Feltner
