On Tuesday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

  • Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 67 of 112 games last season (59.8%) Ruiz had at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (24.1%) he picked up more than one.
  • Including the 112 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (5.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ruiz drove in a run in 27 of 112 games last season (24.1%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 30 of 112 games last season (26.8%), including scoring more than once in 2.7% of his games (three times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 54
.263 AVG .240
.303 OBP .321
.348 SLG .372
11 XBH 18
3 HR 4
13 RBI 23
24/9 K/BB 26/21
3 SB 3
Home Away
57 GP 55
36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%)
3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%)
11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Fleming makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old southpaw, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • In 10 games last season he put together a 2-5 record and had a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.