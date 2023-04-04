Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)
- Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 44 of 56 games last season (78.6%) Meneses had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (37.5%) he picked up more than one.
- Including the 56 games he played in last season, he homered in 13 of them (23.2%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Meneses drove in a run in 37.5% of his games last year (21 of 56), with more than one RBI in nine of them (16.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 46.4% of his 56 games last season, he scored a run (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.317
|AVG
|.331
|.378
|OBP
|.366
|.545
|SLG
|.579
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|19
|24/9
|K/BB
|28/8
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (83.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (40.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (50.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Fleming will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox.
- In 10 games last season he finished with a 2-5 record and had a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.