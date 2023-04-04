On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)

  • Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Candelario got a hit in 51.6% of his 124 games last year, with more than one hit in 18.5% of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games last year (12 of 124), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.8% of his 124 games a year ago, Candelario drove in a run (32 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He came around to score in 37 of his 124 games a year ago (29.8%), with two or more runs scored 11 times (8.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 64
.196 AVG .236
.264 OBP .282
.314 SLG .404
14 XBH 20
4 HR 9
23 RBI 27
44/18 K/BB 65/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
60 GP 64
30 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (53.1%)
8 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.4%)
20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (26.6%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (14.1%)
16 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • Fleming takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 26-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
  • In his 10 appearances last season he finished with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP, putting together a 2-5 record.
