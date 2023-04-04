After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Josh Fleming) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Smith picked up a base hit in 18 of 58 games last season (31.0%), with at least two hits in six of them (10.3%).

Including all 58 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

In 19.0% of his games a season ago (11 of 58), Smith drove home a run. In five of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

In 10 of 58 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 27 .250 AVG .154 .338 OBP .230 .339 SLG .244 5 XBH 6 0 HR 0 9 RBI 8 14/6 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 33 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)