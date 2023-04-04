The Washington Wizards, with Daniel Gafford, face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 118-109 loss against the Knicks, Gafford put up four points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to break down Gafford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.6 8.3 Rebounds 7.5 5.5 5.5 Assists -- 1.0 1.4 PRA 20.5 15.1 15.2 PR 18.5 14.1 13.8



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 5.4% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

The Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have given up 113 points per game, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks have conceded 23.6 per game, fifth in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 24 8 6 0 0 0 0 1/3/2023 29 11 12 2 0 0 0 1/1/2023 28 17 4 4 0 1 1

