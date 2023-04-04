Corey Kispert and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Kispert posted 29 points in a 118-109 loss against the Knicks.

Now let's examine Kispert's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 10.8 17.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA 21.5 14.8 21.9 PR 20.5 13.6 20.7 3PM 3.5 2.2 3.6



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Bucks

Kispert is responsible for attempting 8.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Kispert is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Kispert's opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.2.

The Bucks concede 113 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the league.

Giving up 23.6 assists per game, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

Corey Kispert vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 36 11 3 2 3 0 0 1/3/2023 23 12 1 0 2 0 0 1/1/2023 30 12 6 1 2 0 1

