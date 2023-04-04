The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) play the Washington Wizards (34-44) as heavy, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI.

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI

NBCS-DC and BSWI Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Wizards 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 13.5)

Wizards (+ 13.5) Pick OU: Under (230)



The Wizards (35-40-3 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, 7.7% less often than the Bucks (41-32-5) this season.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it less often (48.7% of the time) than Washington (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 52-12, while the Wizards are 17-34 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards Performance Insights

With 113 points scored per game and 113.9 points allowed, Washington is 23rd in the NBA on offense and 16th on defense.

This season the Wizards are ranked 14th in the league in assists at 25.4 per game.

With 11.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st and 17th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Washington takes 63.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73% of Washington's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.