Alex Call -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Josh Fleming on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate (2022)

  • Call hit .237 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 42.6% of his games last season (20 of 47), Call had a base hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • In five of 47 games last year, he homered (10.6%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Call drove in a run in 14.9% of his 47 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.4% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 17 of 47 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 24
.100 AVG .344
.182 OBP .447
.200 SLG .578
2 XBH 7
1 HR 4
1 RBI 12
17/4 K/BB 13/11
2 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 28
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (53.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Fleming makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Last season he finished with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP over his 10 games, putting together a 2-5 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.