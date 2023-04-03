After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)

  • Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Meneses got a hit in 78.6% of his 56 games last season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those contests.
  • Including the 56 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 13 of them (23.2%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Meneses picked up an RBI in 21 games last year out of 56 (37.5%), including multiple RBIs in 16.1% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He crossed the plate in 26 of 56 games last season (46.4%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (five times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 30
.317 AVG .331
.378 OBP .366
.545 SLG .579
13 XBH 14
5 HR 8
15 RBI 19
24/9 K/BB 28/8
0 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 30
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Rasmussen makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with an 11-7 record, a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP over his 28 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.