On Monday, Jeimer Candelario (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)

Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Candelario picked up a hit in 51.6% of his games last season (64 of 124), with at least two hits in 23 of those contests (18.5%).

He hit a long ball in 12 games a year ago (out of 124 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games last season (32 of 124), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

He scored a run in 37 of 124 games last year (29.8%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 64 .196 AVG .236 .264 OBP .282 .314 SLG .404 14 XBH 20 4 HR 9 23 RBI 27 44/18 K/BB 65/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 60 GP 64 30 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (53.1%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.4%) 20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (26.6%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (14.1%) 16 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

