Dominic Smith -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Smith got a hit in 18 of 58 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He did not homer last year in the 58 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • In 19.0% of his 58 games a year ago, Smith drove in a run (11 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (8.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 10 of 58 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 27
.250 AVG .154
.338 OBP .230
.339 SLG .244
5 XBH 6
0 HR 0
9 RBI 8
14/6 K/BB 23/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 33
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Rasmussen will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP over his 28 games, compiling an 11-7 record.
