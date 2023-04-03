After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alex Call At The Plate (2022)

  • Call hit .237 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 20 of 47 games last season (42.6%) Call had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (8.5%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball in five of 47 games in 2022 (10.6%), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 14.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 47), Call picked up an RBI. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In 17 of 47 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 24
.100 AVG .344
.182 OBP .447
.200 SLG .578
2 XBH 7
1 HR 4
1 RBI 12
17/4 K/BB 13/11
2 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 28
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (53.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • Rasmussen starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old righty threw in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP over his 28 games, compiling an 11-7 record.
