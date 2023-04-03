Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alex Call At The Plate (2022)
- Call hit .237 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 20 of 47 games last season (42.6%) Call had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (8.5%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball in five of 47 games in 2022 (10.6%), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 47), Call picked up an RBI. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 17 of 47 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|.100
|AVG
|.344
|.182
|OBP
|.447
|.200
|SLG
|.578
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|1
|RBI
|12
|17/4
|K/BB
|13/11
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|28
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (53.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Rasmussen starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old righty threw in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP over his 28 games, compiling an 11-7 record.
