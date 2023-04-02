Find the injury report for the Washington Wizards (34-43), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Wizards prepare for their matchup against the New York Knicks (45-33) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Wizards' last game was a 116-109 loss to the Magic on Friday. Corey Kispert totaled 27 points, three rebounds and zero assists for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Illness 23.2 8.4 2.7 Monte Morris PG Out Ankle 10.3 3.4 5.3 Bradley Beal SG Out Knee 23.2 3.9 5.4 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Derrick Rose: Out (Illness), Julius Randle: Out (Ankle), RJ Barrett: Out (Illness), Duane Washington Jr.: Out (Hip)

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and NBCS-DC

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards' 113.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 112.6 the Knicks give up.

Washington has put together a 27-14 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

While the Wizards are putting up 113.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 111.7 points per contest.

Washington connects on 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 35.7% rate (17th in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 36.3% from deep.

The Wizards rank 21st in the NBA with 111.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 24th defensively with 114.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -11.5 221.5

