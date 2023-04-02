Wizards vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (34-43) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they take on the New York Knicks (45-33) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and NBCS-DC. The matchup's point total is 222.5.
Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and NBCS-DC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-12.5
|222.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 222.5 points in 43 of 77 outings.
- Washington has a 226.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Washington's ATS record is 36-40-0 this season.
- The Wizards have won in 17, or 34%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +525.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 16% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Wizards vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|46
|59%
|115.6
|228.6
|112.6
|226.4
|224.7
|Wizards
|43
|55.8%
|113
|228.6
|113.8
|226.4
|225.9
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 3-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of the Wizards' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Washington has a lower winning percentage at home (.447, 17-21-0 record) than on the road (.487, 19-19-0).
- The Wizards put up only 0.4 more points per game (113) than the Knicks give up (112.6).
- Washington has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 27-14 overall record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.
Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|44-34
|1-0
|41-37
|Wizards
|36-40
|0-0
|40-37
Wizards vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Wizards
|115.6
|113
|12
|22
|26-18
|28-13
|28-16
|27-14
|112.6
|113.8
|11
|16
|32-9
|28-16
|33-8
|28-16
