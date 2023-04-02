The Washington Wizards (34-43) travel to face the New York Knicks (45-33) after dropping four consecutive road games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and NBCS-DC

MSG and NBCS-DC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +235 scoring differential, topping opponents by three points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.6 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

The Wizards have a -61 scoring differential, putting up 113 points per game (22nd in league) and conceding 113.8 (16th in NBA).

The two teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 5.6 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 226.4 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

New York is 44-33-1 ATS this season.

Washington has covered 35 times in 77 matchups with a spread this year.

Wizards and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +90000 - Knicks +10000 +3000 -10000

