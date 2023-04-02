The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)

Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

In 78.6% of his 56 games last season, Meneses got a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 56 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 13 of them (23.2%), leaving the ballpark in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 of 56 games last year (37.5%), Meneses drove in a run, and nine of those games (16.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He crossed home plate in 26 of his 56 games a season ago (46.4%), with more than one run scored five times (8.9%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 30 .317 AVG .331 .378 OBP .366 .545 SLG .579 13 XBH 14 5 HR 8 15 RBI 19 24/9 K/BB 28/8 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 30 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)