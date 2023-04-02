Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)
- Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Candelario reached base via a hit in 64 of 124 games last season (51.6%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (23 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2022 (12 of 124), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario drove in a run in 32 of 124 games last season (25.8%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- He scored in 37 of 124 games last year (29.8%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.196
|AVG
|.236
|.264
|OBP
|.282
|.314
|SLG
|.404
|14
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|27
|44/18
|K/BB
|65/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|30 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (53.1%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (23.4%)
|20 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (26.6%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (14.1%)
|16 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff ranked second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Shuster will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
