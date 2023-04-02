The Washington Nationals and Ildemaro Vargas, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)

Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Vargas had a hit 40 times last year in 63 games (63.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.6%).

He hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (four of 63), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas drove in a run in 20 games last year out 63 (31.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.8%).

In 18 of 63 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 32 .253 AVG .273 .302 OBP .296 .354 SLG .427 6 XBH 12 2 HR 2 10 RBI 13 10/6 K/BB 13/2 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 33 19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (63.6%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (30.3%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (30.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)