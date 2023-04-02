The Washington Nationals and Ildemaro Vargas, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)

  • Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Vargas had a hit 40 times last year in 63 games (63.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.6%).
  • He hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (four of 63), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vargas drove in a run in 20 games last year out 63 (31.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.8%).
  • In 18 of 63 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 32
.253 AVG .273
.302 OBP .296
.354 SLG .427
6 XBH 12
2 HR 2
10 RBI 13
10/6 K/BB 13/2
2 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 33
19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (63.6%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%)
8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (30.3%)
2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (30.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff ranked second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Shuster will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 24-year-old left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.