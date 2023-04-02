Deni Avdija will hope to make a difference for the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

In his last time on the court, a 116-109 loss to the Magic, Avdija put up six points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Avdija's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.2 12.0 Rebounds 8.5 6.5 7.4 Assists 4.5 2.8 4.5 PRA 28.5 18.5 23.9 PR 23.5 15.7 19.4 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Deni Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Knicks

Avdija is responsible for taking 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Avdija's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Knicks concede 112.6 points per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Knicks are eighth in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.9 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 27 11 7 5 1 0 1 1/18/2023 29 14 7 1 2 1 1 1/13/2023 26 3 9 2 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Avdija or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.