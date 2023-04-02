Daniel Gafford and his Washington Wizards teammates will match up versus the New York Knicks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Gafford totaled 18 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 116-109 loss versus the Magic.

We're going to break down Gafford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.6 9.2 Rebounds 7.5 5.4 5.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.6 PRA 20.5 15 16.4 PR 18.5 14 14.8



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 5.4% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

The Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 100.7 possessions per contest.

The Knicks give up 112.6 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Knicks are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

The Knicks concede 24.9 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 12 3 3 0 0 0 0 1/18/2023 17 6 2 0 0 1 1 1/13/2023 17 6 6 0 0 1 0

