Corey Kispert plus his Washington Wizards teammates take on the New York Knicks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Kispert, in his most recent action, had 27 points in a 116-109 loss to the Magic.

Now let's break down Kispert's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 10.6 17.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA 21.5 14.6 21.6 PR 19.5 13.4 20.3 3PM 3.5 2.2 3.5



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

He's attempted 5.0 threes per game, or 14.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Kispert's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the 11th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.6 points per contest.

The Knicks are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 24.9 per contest.

The Knicks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Corey Kispert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 18 3 1 0 1 0 0 1/18/2023 15 5 1 1 1 0 0 1/13/2023 36 13 5 2 2 1 1

