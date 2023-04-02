How to Watch the Capitals vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (44-21-11) visit the Washington Capitals (34-33-9) -- who've lost three straight -- on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
You can watch the action on TNT, TVAS, and SN360 to see the Rangers play the Capitals.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/14/2023
|Rangers
|Capitals
|5-3 NYR
|2/25/2023
|Capitals
|Rangers
|6-3 WAS
|12/27/2022
|Rangers
|Capitals
|4-0 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 234 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 15th in the league.
- With 236 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the league's 20th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|70
|42
|30
|72
|51
|29
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|75
|18
|39
|57
|38
|39
|49.4%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|75
|12
|42
|54
|54
|40
|48.2%
|Conor Sheary
|76
|15
|20
|35
|30
|39
|52.6%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 203 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Rangers' 252 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|76
|25
|59
|84
|97
|33
|31.3%
|Mika Zibanejad
|76
|38
|44
|82
|63
|49
|48.7%
|Adam Fox
|76
|12
|55
|67
|74
|84
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|76
|20
|37
|57
|60
|51
|56%
|Patrick Kane
|69
|21
|34
|55
|60
|30
|50%
