The Atlanta Braves (1-0) will look to Austin Riley for a spark when they visit the Washington Nationals (0-1) in an early-season matchup at Nationals Park on Saturday, April 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-250). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves won 88 out of the 130 games, or 67.7%, in which they were favored.

The Braves had a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when they were favored by -250 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves averaged 1.5 homers per game when playing away from home last season (118 total in road contests).

Atlanta averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 away from home.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Nationals won 14 of 38 games when listed as at least +200 on the moneyline.

Washington averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (76 total at home).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 in home contests.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+250) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Victor Robles 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+400) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

