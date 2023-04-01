After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
  • Garcia picked up a base hit in 65 of 93 games last season (69.9%), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (28.0%).
  • He went yard in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 93), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32 of 93 games last year (34.4%), Garcia picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (7.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • He touched home plate in 26.9% of his games last year (25 of 93), with more than one run on three occasions (3.2%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 47
.328 AVG .226
.355 OBP .241
.466 SLG .355
16 XBH 16
4 HR 3
26 RBI 19
35/8 K/BB 49/4
2 SB 1
Home Away
46 GP 47
37 (80.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (59.6%)
16 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%)
14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (23.4%)
4 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%)
18 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Strider will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 24-year-old righty started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In 31 games last season he finished with an 11-5 record and had a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP.
