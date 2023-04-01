After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Garcia picked up a base hit in 65 of 93 games last season (69.9%), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (28.0%).

He went yard in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 93), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 of 93 games last year (34.4%), Garcia picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (7.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

He touched home plate in 26.9% of his games last year (25 of 93), with more than one run on three occasions (3.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 47 .328 AVG .226 .355 OBP .241 .466 SLG .355 16 XBH 16 4 HR 3 26 RBI 19 35/8 K/BB 49/4 2 SB 1 Home Away 46 GP 47 37 (80.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (59.6%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%) 14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (23.4%) 4 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%) 18 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)