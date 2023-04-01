The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)

  • Thomas had 120 hits and a .301 on-base percentage while slugging .404.
  • Thomas had a hit in 85 of 146 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 30 of those games.
  • He homered in 10.3% of his games in 2022 (15 of 146), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas picked up an RBI in 37 of 146 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 34.2% of his games last year (50 of 146), with more than one run on 10 occasions (6.8%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 72
.181 AVG .293
.252 OBP .344
.315 SLG .481
17 XBH 28
7 HR 10
14 RBI 38
63/22 K/BB 69/19
1 SB 7
71 GP 75
33 (46.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%)
8 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.3%)
21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (38.7%)
7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.7%)
11 (15.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (34.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Strider starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP over his 31 games, putting together an 11-5 record.
