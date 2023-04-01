The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)

  • Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Candelario picked up a hit in 51.6% of his games last season (64 of 124), with more than one hit in 23 of them (18.5%).
  • In 12 of 124 games last year, he homered (9.7%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 25.8% of his games a year ago (32 of 124), Candelario drove home a run. In 12 of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
  • He scored a run in 29.8% of his games last season (37 of 124), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 64
.196 AVG .236
.264 OBP .282
.314 SLG .404
14 XBH 20
4 HR 9
23 RBI 27
44/18 K/BB 65/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
60 GP 64
30 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (53.1%)
8 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.4%)
20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (26.6%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (14.1%)
16 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Strider will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • The 24-year-old righty started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In his 31 appearances last season he put together an 11-5 record, had a 2.67 ERA, and a 0.995 WHIP.
