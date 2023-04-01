Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Smith got a base hit in 18 of 58 games last year (31.0%), with more than one hit in six of those contests (10.3%).
- He did not homer last year in the 58 games he appeared in.
- Smith drove in a run in 11 of 58 games last season (19.0%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.6%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 10 of 58 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.154
|.338
|OBP
|.230
|.339
|SLG
|.244
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (30.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (21.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (15.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went 2 1/3 innings.
- In 31 games last season he put together an 11-5 record and had a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP.
