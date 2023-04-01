The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Smith got a base hit in 18 of 58 games last year (31.0%), with more than one hit in six of those contests (10.3%).
  • He did not homer last year in the 58 games he appeared in.
  • Smith drove in a run in 11 of 58 games last season (19.0%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.6%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 10 of 58 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 27
.250 AVG .154
.338 OBP .230
.339 SLG .244
5 XBH 6
0 HR 0
9 RBI 8
14/6 K/BB 23/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 33
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
  • The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Strider makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went 2 1/3 innings.
  • In 31 games last season he put together an 11-5 record and had a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP.
