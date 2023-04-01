The field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will feature Corey Conners. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $8,900,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,438-yard course from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to bet on Conners at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Corey Conners Insights

Conners has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 18 rounds.

Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Conners has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Conners has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 24 -5 279 0 20 1 3 $3.6M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

The past four times Conners played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 19th.

Conners made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

Conners finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Conners has played i the last year (7,297 yards) is 141 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners was good on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 91st percentile of the field.

His 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship was poor, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Conners was better than just 8% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.67.

Conners recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Conners recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.7).

Conners recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that most recent competition, Conners had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Conners ended THE PLAYERS Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Conners recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Conners Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.