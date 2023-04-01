On Saturday, C.J. Abrams (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)

  • Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
  • Abrams had a hit 53 times last season in 90 games (58.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (13.3%).
  • He homered in two of 90 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Abrams drove in a run in 16.7% of his games last year (15 of 90), with more than one RBI in five of those games (5.6%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 29 of 90 games last year (32.2%), including four multi-run games (4.4%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
45 GP 39
.226 AVG .268
.260 OBP .301
.308 SLG .341
9 XBH 7
1 HR 1
9 RBI 12
28/2 K/BB 22/3
3 SB 3
Home Away
49 GP 41
28 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%)
3 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (22.0%)
15 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (34.1%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.4%)
7 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (19.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Strider will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he put together an 11-5 record, a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP over his 31 games.
