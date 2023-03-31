The Orlando Magic (32-44) visit the Washington Wizards (34-42) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.7% from the field, one% higher than the 47.7% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 23-19 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.7% from the field.

The Wizards are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 15th.

The Wizards' 113.1 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Magic give up.

Washington is 22-13 when it scores more than 114.2 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Wizards are scoring more points at home (114.2 per game) than on the road (112.1). But they are also conceding more at home (114.1) than on the road (113.5).

At home the Wizards are picking up 25.9 assists per game, one more than on the road (24.9).

Wizards Injuries