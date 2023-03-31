Wizards vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
Southeast Division foes face one another when the Orlando Magic (32-44) travel to face the Washington Wizards (34-42) at Capital One Arena, tipping off on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the clubs this season.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Wizards matchup.
Wizards vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Magic Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Magic (-1)
|225.5
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Magic (-1.5)
|224.5
|-110
|-110
|PointsBet
|Magic (-2)
|223.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Magic (-1.5)
|-
|-125
|+105
Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Magic average 111.7 points per game (26th in the league) while allowing 114.2 per outing (17th in the NBA). They have a -185 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.
- The Wizards score 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and give up 113.8 (16th in league) for a -54 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams score a combined 224.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams surrender 228 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Orlando has covered 42 times in 76 games with a spread this season.
- Washington is 35-39-2 ATS this season.
Wizards Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|26.5
|-120
|23.2
|Deni Avdija
|15.5
|-105
|9.2
|Corey Kispert
|14.5
|-120
|10.3
|Monte Morris
|11.5
|-115
|10.4
Wizards and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
