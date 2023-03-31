Friday's contest at American Airlines Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 win for LSU, so expect a tight matchup.

The Hokies are coming off of an 84-74 victory against Ohio State in their last game on Monday.

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 68, Virginia Tech 66

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' best win this season came against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 12). The Hokies secured the 84-74 win at a neutral site on March 27.

The Hokies have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the second-most in the nation.

Virginia Tech has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

84-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 27

73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

Virginia Tech Performance Insights