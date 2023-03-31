Friday's contest at American Airlines Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) going head to head against the Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 win for LSU, so expect a tight matchup.

The Hokies came out on top in their most recent game 84-74 against Ohio State on Monday.

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 68, Virginia Tech 66

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Hokies beat the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 12 in the AP's Top 25) on March 27 by a score of 84-74, it was their best win of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 15-4 (.789%) -- the second-most victories.

Virginia Tech has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

84-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 27

73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers took down the No. 8 Utah Utes in a 66-63 win on March 24, which was their best win of the season.

The Lady Tigers have nine wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.4 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 57.1 per outing (26th in college basketball).

Virginia Tech's offense has been less productive in ACC games this season, tallying 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.4 PPG.

Offensively, the Hokies have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 75.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, Virginia Tech has been better in home games this year, allowing 53.2 points per game, compared to 61.9 on the road.

In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been putting up 68.9 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 72.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

LSU Performance Insights