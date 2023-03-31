Monte Morris could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Orlando Magic.

In a 130-111 win over the Celtics (his most recent game) Morris put up 19 points, nine assists and two blocks.

Now let's break down Morris' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Monte Morris Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.4 10.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.4 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.2 PRA 20.5 19.1 18.9 PR 14.5 13.8 13.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.8



Monte Morris Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Monte Morris has made 4.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Morris' opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.1 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Magic are the 17th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 114.2 points per contest.

The Magic are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.9 assists per game.

The Magic are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Monte Morris vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 32 14 2 8 2 0 0 1/21/2023 24 10 1 6 2 0 1 12/30/2022 28 12 3 10 1 0 1

