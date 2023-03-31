Kristaps Porzingis will take the court for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Orlando Magic.

Porzingis, in his previous game (March 28 win against the Celtics) produced 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

In this piece we'll break down Porzingis' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 23.2 24.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.4 7.3 Assists 3.5 2.7 3.1 PRA 38.5 34.3 35.2 PR 34.5 31.6 32.1 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.4



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Magic

Porzingis is responsible for taking 15.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.7 per game.

He's attempted 5.5 threes per game, or 15.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.1.

Conceding 114.2 points per game, the Magic are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 42.1 rebounds per game, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Magic concede 25.9 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked 23rd in the league, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 38 30 6 3 3 2 1 1/21/2023 23 17 6 0 1 1 0 12/30/2022 35 30 13 2 3 4 1

