The Washington Wizards, with Deni Avdija, take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time out, a 130-111 win over the Celtics, Avdija put up 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll break down Avdija's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.2 11.9 Rebounds 8.5 6.5 7.4 Assists 4.5 2.7 4.4 PRA 28.5 18.4 23.7 PR 24.5 15.7 19.3 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Deni Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Magic

Avdija has taken 7.5 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.5% and 7.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.0 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Avdija's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.1 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Magic are the 17th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 114.2 points per game.

The Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Magic have allowed 25.9 per game, 20th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Deni Avdija vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 34 15 10 3 3 0 2 1/21/2023 25 0 4 0 0 0 1 12/30/2022 28 13 7 6 2 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Avdija or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.