Corey Kispert and his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 130-111 win over the Celtics (his previous action) Kispert posted 15 points.

In this piece we'll examine Kispert's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 10.3 15.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA 19.5 14.3 19.6 PR 17.5 13.1 18.2 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.7



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.4 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 16.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Kispert's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.1.

Conceding 114.2 points per contest, the Magic are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Magic have given up 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 25.9 assists per game, the Magic are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Corey Kispert vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 36 9 4 3 1 0 0 1/21/2023 16 8 1 1 2 0 0 12/30/2022 38 11 5 1 3 0 0

