On Thursday, March 30 at Nationals Park, Austin Riley's Atlanta Braves visit Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals in the first game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-250). Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). An 8-run over/under is set for this contest.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves were favored 130 times and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

The Braves had a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when they were favored by -250 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves hit 118 home runs away from home last season (1.5 per game).

Atlanta slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Nationals came away with a win 14 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

