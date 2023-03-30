Nationals Injury List Today - April 7
The injured list for the Washington Nationals (1-6) currently includes seven players. The Nationals next play the Colorado Rockies (3-4) at Coors Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:40 PM ET.
Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nationals Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Corey Dickerson
|10 Day Injury List
|Calf
|.000 / .250 / .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|Carter Kieboom
|10 Day Injury List
|Finger
|-
|Victor Arano
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Cade Cavalli
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Tanner Rainey
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Israel Pineda
|10 Day Injury List
|Finger
|-
|Stephen Strasburg
|60 Day Injury List
|Ribs/shoulder
|-
Join FanDuel and get the best new user offer, then build your first lineup and try to win cash prizes!
Nationals Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Rockies
|-120
|+100
|COL -1.5
|11.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals vs. Rockies Player Performance - April 6
The Nationals return to the diamond following a 1-0 loss to the Rockies on Thursday. They were outhit 9-6 in the loss.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Josiah Gray
|SP
|6 IP, 1 R, 8 H, 6 K, 1 BB
|Lane Thomas
|RF
|1-for-3, BB
|Luis Garcia
|2B
|1-for-4
|Jeimer Candelario
|3B
|1-for-4
|C.J. Abrams
|SS
|2-for-3
|Alex Call
|LF
|0-for-3, BB
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.