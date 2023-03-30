Thursday's game features the Atlanta Braves (0-0) and the Washington Nationals (0-0) squaring off at Nationals Park (on March 30) at 1:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Braves.

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin.

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals won in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, Washington came away with a win 14 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Washington had the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.7 runs per game (603 total runs).

The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).

