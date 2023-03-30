The Washington Capitals (34-32-9) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-26-6) on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC.

Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals are 3-4-3 while scoring 35 total goals (eight power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 27.6%). They have conceded 33 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Lightning 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-200)

Lightning (-200) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.5)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (34-32-9 overall) have posted a record of 8-9-17 in contests that have needed OT this season.

Washington has earned 27 points (11-7-5) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

Across the 11 games this season the Capitals finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

When Washington has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned eight points (2-14-4 record).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals in 42 games, earning 66 points from those contests.

This season, Washington has recorded a single power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 16-10-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 10-16-7 to register 27 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 10th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.13 19th 13th 3.04 Goals Allowed 3.05 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.4 17th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 5th 24.9% Power Play % 21.9% 12th 15th 79.7% Penalty Kill % 83% 5th

Capitals vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

